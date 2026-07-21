CJP alleges excesses by Delhi police during crackdown

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force against protesters during its “Sansad Chalo” march, alleging that several students were injured and Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, was pushed around, as the outfit continued its protest with a sit-in near Kerala House, after police dismantled the stage at Jantar Mantar.

Police, however, denied the allegation that Angmo was assaulted as “completely false and misleading”. They claimed that “no individuals were subjected to targeted assault”.

The allegations came after police dispersed protesters attempting to march towards Parliament and cleared the protest site. By evening, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Angmo continued the sit-in near Kerala House, saying the agitation would continue despite the crackdown.

“Police have been absolutely brutal. They have fractured the skulls of many students who were protesting here. Even a 15-year-old girl was brutally beaten up by a male police officer. A male police officer even tried to grab the hair of Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo. They even tried to lathicharge her and drag her out of the tempo,” Dipke alleged.

Addressing supporters, Angmo said the movement has drawn the support of an estimated 25 lakh young people, which, she said reflects widespread concern over the condition of the country’s education system.

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“This shows that our education system, education policies and overall governance in the sector are deeply flawed and affecting every young person. The government must listen to their concerns at the earliest. Good governance means listening to the voices of youngsters and resolving this matter without delay,” she said.

Angmo said Wangchuk, who continues his hunger strike at the Safdarjung Hospital, has laid down three conditions for ending his fast — the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, an assurance from cabinet ministers and members of Parliament that issues relating to education would be taken up during the ongoing Monsoon session and action by the government on a memorandum submitted by the protesters, covering issues ranging from the alleged NEET paper leak to the condition of government schools.

“Only if these assurances are given will Sonam end his fast,” Angmo said. The Delhi Police, however, denied allegations that Angmo was assaulted. In a post on X, the force said reports claiming that Angmo was assaulted or had her hair pulled by police personnel are “completely false and misleading”.

Delhi police deny

“No individuals were subjected to targeted assault, and claims suggesting malicious force or personal targeting are entirely baseless,” it said.In a statement issued in the evening, police said more than 118 personnel, including several senior officers, were injured in clashes with the protesters.

They said the protesters displayed “unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour”, and refused to disperse despite repeated warnings and lawful directions.

“During today’s protest by CJP in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force,” the statement said.

It alleged that the protesters attacked police personnel with stones and other objects, attempted to breach barricades, vandalised police and other government vehicles, damaged public property and resorted to large-scale violence, posing a serious threat to public order.

“The violent mob also caused extensive damage to public property. Around 15 to 20 government vehicles, along with other government property, were vandalised during the incident,” the statement said.

Police said around 70 protesters have been detained and legal proceedings have been initiated.

“Around 70 protesters have been detained. Appropriate legal action is being initiated, and an FIR is being registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable laws for rioting, assault on public servants, damage to public property and other offences committed during the protest,” the statement said.

Reiterating its commitment to maintaining law and order, the Delhi Police said strict action would be taken against all those found involved in unlawful and violent activities.

The CJP said its protest would continue despite the police action, with Dipke, Ranka, Das and Angmo continuing their sit-in near Kerala House after being removed from Jantar Mantar. “This peaceful protest is not ending,” the outfit said.