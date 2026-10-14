LIVE: Dipke announces ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ on Oct 16 at Connaught Place

Two Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, were sent to five days of judicial custody on Wednesday, October 14, a day after they allegedly crossed police barricades into Jantar Mantar with the national flag. A third leader, Ajinkya Shinde, was released on a personal bond. Delhi Police say the three were arrested under preventive provisions over repeated attempts to disturb public peace, and that the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) feared they would break the law again if released.

06:59 pm: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has asked all protestors to carry the Indian flag and gather at Central Park, Connaught Place on October 16.

In a new video, he condemned the judicial remand of fellow CJP leaders – Saurav Das and Ashuthosh Ranka – who, earlier in the day, climbed onto the Jantar Mantar and waved the Indian flag. They were detained and subsequently sent to jail for five days.

Lehra do Tiranga 🇮🇳



16 Oct | Central Park, CP | 5 PM pic.twitter.com/eFO1RfUBos — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 14, 2026

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Petition filed in SC over Jantar Mantar removed as protest site

05:54 pm: A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court challenging the order denotifying Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and three alternative venues notified.

The petition argued that relocating protests to distant and isolated areas would leave the fundamental right of free speech and peaceful assembly ineffective.

IYC moves HC over Jantar Mantar denotification

05:45 pm: The Indian Youth Congress has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the Delhi Police’s announcement denotifying Jantar Mantar as a protest site.

Dipke asks why Modi is seeking support of Americans

05:15 pm: Abhijeet Dipke questioned PM Modi after an American singer urged youth to oppose the CJP movement. “Why is Modi seeking the support of Americans to discredit his own countrymen? Who gave foreign nationals the right to interfere in India’s internal affairs?” Dipke wrote on X.

He said, “We are more than capable of dealing with our own issues. We don’t need outsiders interfering in our country’s affairs.”

Why is Modi seeking the support of Americans to discredit his own countrymen?



Who gave foreign nationals the right to interfere in India’s internal affairs?



We are more than capable of dealing with our own issues. We don’t need outsiders interfering in our country’s affairs. https://t.co/GT7q9yc1oE — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 14, 2026

Complied with Delhi Police, says DMRC to SC on closing metros

04:34 pm: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has informed the Supreme Court that over 85 per cent of the metro network remained fully operational, accessible and functional for commuters during the protests, PTI reported.

The corporation said there was no curtailment or cancellation of metro train services in the national capital. However, it added that entry and exit were restricted in 45 out of 303 stations across the metro network.

Number of passengers who boarded the metro on October 10, the day of the CJP protest, was approximately 32 lakh against around 58 lakh on a normal Saturday, DMRC said.

200 SCBA Lawyers urge resolution against Rahul Gandhi’s SC march

04:26 pm: Nearly 200 Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) lawyers have written to the executive committee seeking a resolution against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s October 12 march to the top court alongside thousands of supporters to challenge the Election Commission

The “display of political and numerical strength” exerted indirect pressure on judges and went against the rule of law, the representation said.

SCBA members said the apex court was “not a platform for demonstrating political influence, financial power or numerical strength,” adding that such actions could extend to high courts and district courts.

Delhi Police ask media, journalists to maintain ‘safe distance’ from protesters

04:10 pm: Delhi Police have directed journalists and media personnel to keep a ‘safe distance’ from both protesters and security forces while covering events in the capital.

Your Didi is with you, today and forever: Mamata over arrest of CJP leaders

04:06 pm: Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led Centre over the arrest of Cockroach Janata Party leaders, assuring the country’s youth that “your Didi is with you today and forever”.

Traders’ bodies write to PM, CJI, Rahul Gandhi, express serious concern over protests

04:04 pm: Leading traders’ bodies have written to PM Modi, CJI Surya Kant and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, expressing serious concern over public movement restrictions due to recent protests against the CEC.

The organisations sought stronger legal and administrative measures to protect markets, commercial establishments, industrial areas and major transport routes from blockades and forced shutdowns.

IYC, NSUI members detained

03:55 pm: Several IYC members were detained during their march to Jantar Mantar in front of Parliament Street Police Station.

VIDEO | Delhi: Police detain Indian Youth Congress workers protesting outside Parliament Street police station.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/dz8J819NZr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026

#WATCH | Delhi: Police detains the NSUI and Indian Youth Congress workers who were staging protest against the CEC Gyanesh Kumar outside Parliament Street Police Station. pic.twitter.com/w4svVRlkz2 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026

Police, RAF record videos on phone from detention vehicles

03:43 pm: Videos from IYC’s protest march show Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel recording the protesters from detention buses.

VIDEO | Delhi: Visuals from IYC protest march from Patel Chowk metro station to Jantar Mantar. #IndianYouthCongress pic.twitter.com/3YLrXRpKEK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026

CPI(M) MP detained while attempting to reach Jantar Mantar

03:30 pm: Delhi Police detained CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP V Sivadasan at Windsor Place while he was trying to reach Jantar Mantar.

IYC begins march to Jantar Mantar from Patel Chowk metro station

03:00 pm: Indian Youth Congress began its march to Jantar Mantar, starting from Patel Chowk metro station, calling for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

IYC heading to Jantar Mantar. "This ours. We will take it back" pic.twitter.com/agd4VOVeAu — Vidya (@VidyaKrishnan) October 14, 2026

Dipke arrives in Delhi, renews ‘coward dictator’ attack on PM

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke walks out of Terminal 2 at Indira Gandhi International Airport upon his arrival from Nagpur, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. (Source: PTI)

02:42 pm: CJP national convener Abhijeet Dipke has arrived in Delhi as co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

VIDEO | Delhi: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke arrives in Delhi and says, "Is unfurling the Tricolour in this country a crime? Ashutosh and Saurav have been sent to jail for five days. Why? Because they went to Jantar Mantar and unfurled the Tricolour. The last time this happened was… pic.twitter.com/4qNQva9W31 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026

Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka placed in separate cells in Tihar

02:27 pm: Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been placed in separate cells within Tihar Jail, according to IANS, citing sources. “Saurav Das has been placed in Jail No.2. Ashutosh Ranka has been placed in Jail No.4,” the source said.

While Ajinkya Shinde was released on personal bond, Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody.

SC advances hearing on plea concerning SIR in Delhi to October 28

02:23 pm: The Supreme Court said it would hear on October 28 a plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission to place in public domain the list of electors issued notices during the SIR of electoral roll in Delhi along with specific reasons for each notice.

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IYC steps up anti-CEC campaign, erects hoardings in central Delhi

02:17 pm: The Indian Youth Congress erected hoardings in central Delhi as it sought to step up its campaign demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in SIR of electoral rolls.

The hoardings installed outside the Congress headquarters at 24 Akbar Road, Indira Bhawan and the Indian Youth Congress’ (IYC) national office carry the slogan “Shiv ki Baraat” (Lord Shiva’s wedding procession).

Authorities stop SYFI, DYFI protest march to Jantar Mantar

02:13 pm: Delhi Police stopped the Students Federation of India and Democratic Youth Federation of India protest march from Firoz Shah Road to Jantar Mantar, as they demanded the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Live from just outside Jantar Mantar! pic.twitter.com/3BbbVJUooe — SFI Delhi (@SfiDelhi) October 14, 2026

VIDEO | Delhi: Police stop SFI, DYFI joint protest march from Firoz Shah Road to Jantar Mantar demanding resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.#DelhiNews #JantarMantar #DelhiPolice



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/P1TKFMsQQ9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026

Diaspora groups in UK convene ‘Emergency Protest’ in solidarity with Delhi protests

Protesters gathered at India House, in London, UK, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. (Source: PTI)

01:59 pm: A section of diaspora groups in the UK organised an “Emergency Protest” outside the High Commission of India in London in solidarity with the protests in New Delhi.

Convened by the South Asia Solidarity Group, Cambridge South Asian Forum Against Hindutva, Indian Workers’ Association and SOAS Ambedkar Society, among other groups, the protest on Tuesday evening attracted a large student gathering, with participants expressing solidarity with the “Jantar Mantar 2.0 protests” and the struggle in India to defend the right to vote and the right to protest.

Rahul urges students to preserve evidence

Rahul Gandhi with student protesters, who were injured and detained during ongoing protests in Delhi over SIR and the CEC.

01:53 pm: Speaking at the press conference, Gandhi warned the Delhi Police “with love and from the heart” that he has asked all students to record videos and preserve evidence of any assault. “I am asking every student to make videos and send us the evidence as well. When this entire matter is over, we will use all the evidence and ensure that those who need to be punished are held accountable.”

Another protester allegedly lost hearing in one ear after Delhi Police ‘assault’

01:48 pm: Rahul Gandhi claimed that another protester, Atira from Kerala, lost her hearing in one ear following the assault by Delhi Police. “She is deaf in one ear because she was struck on that ear. She can no longer hear. Last time I showed you a boy who was blinded. Now, she is deaf in one ear.”

VIDEO | Addressing a press conference Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, "Athira from Kerala has lost her hearing in one ear. She is deaf in one ear because she was struck on that ear. She can no longer hear. Last time I showed you a boy who was blinded. Now,… pic.twitter.com/JgkvoYlt4Q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026

Protester demands Nuremberg trial over assault on detained protesters

01:34 pm: A protester addressing reporters at a press conference called by Rahul Gandhi alleged that Delhi Police assaulted multiple student activists after being detained. He said that two other minors not involved in the protest were also detained with him. The protester added that the two minors were Muslims and were repeatedly beaten despite begging to be let go. He demanded a Nuremberg trial against the officers responsible for the assault. The trials were a series of military tribunals held after World War II to prosecute key leaders of Nazi Germany.

‘Nafrat ka jawab pyar se diya jayega’

01:25 pm: One of the protesters brought a flute to the press conference, saying his response to the “danda” is with a “pyaar wala danda”

“Nafrat ka jawab pyar se diya jayega,” he said and played ‘Vaishnava Jana To’ on the flute.

VIDEO | Delhi: LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi holds a press conference with protestors who were allegedly beaten by police during protests. One of the protestors plays 'Vaishnava Jana To' on flute, says, "nafrat ka jawab pyar se diya jaega…"#JantarMantar



(Full video available on… pic.twitter.com/LsCsADlhlv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026

Rahul Gandhi holds press conference with injured NSUI members

01:17 pm: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with injured student activists of NSUI. A woman NSUI member was severely assaulted by a woman Delhi officer inside a bus after she was detained, with the video of the assault going viral.

VIDEO | Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference with protesters, introduces a female protester as "our sherni". He says, "I want to introduce our 'sherni'. She was beaten, but she was not afraid. There was no hatred in her heart."



The female protester… pic.twitter.com/8x8bXdGn0m — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026

Concerned by campaign against India: Harvard community of lawyers, scientists

12:50 pm: A wider cross-section of the Harvard community said they were concerned by the negative discourse and campaign against India’s democratic institutions amid the ongoing anti-CEC protests.

Comprising lawyers, policymakers, civil servants, scientists, and academicians, the community said it was also troubling that reports of the use of Harvard University’s name to lend credibility to a political campaign without appropriate authorisation. It said particular language being used to describe India being under “siege” raises serious concerns about the intent to undermine trust in democratic institutions.

Anish Gwande questions bail for Hindutva workers as Das, Ranka sent to Tihar

12:37 pm: “Ashutosh and Saurav sent to Tihar for five days, while the Hindu Kranti Dal activists who come to Connaught Place with knives, sticks and swords are released on bail in the same evening? What on earth is going on in this country? And this on a trespassing charge?” said Anish Gwande, spokesperson for the Nationalist Congress Party (SP).

Calling the arrest “unacceptable,” he said, “If the Supreme Court does not wake up, I don’t know when it will.” Gwande added that if the government thinks this arrest will silence the collective voice of people, “they could not be more sorely mistaken.”

“We will come out onto the streets in more numbers than ever before. This government has lost the plot.”

VIDEO | Delhi: NCP(SP) spokesperson Anish Gawande says, "Saurav and Ashutosh have been sent to Tihar for five days while the Hindu Kranti Dal activists who come to Connaught Place with knives, sticks and swords are released on bail the same evening. What is happening in the… pic.twitter.com/UL7u1TmAyI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026

Govt attempting to crush people’s dissent: Neha Bora

12:24 pm: All India Students’ Association Neha Bora has denounced the five-day judicial custody of CJP members, stating the government is making “all attempts to crush people’s dissent.

“The govt is making all attempts to crush people’s dissent and ensure this resistance vanishes,” she wrote on X. “Sending CJP’s Sauav and Ashutosh away is nothing but an attempt at that!”

Modiji kya aap angrez hai?: AAP slams Modi over CJP members’ arrest

12:14 pm: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likening him to the British rule. “Modiji kya aap angrez hai? Kya is desh mein British Raj chal raha hai? (Modiji, are you British? Is the British Raj still in force in this country?)” he questioned.

“I ask you this because – has chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai and hoisting the Tiranga become a crime, an offense in India,” he said in a video statement.

Referring to the arrest of the CJP’s Ranka and Das, he said, “When these young men hoisted the Tricolour, they were upholding the honor of Mother India. And yet, you had them jailed for five days?”

Singh asked whether the PM thought such “dictatorship” actions could silence the voices of the country’s youth, while he continued to “steal governments and votes” across the states.

मोदी जी क्या आप अंग्रेज़ हैं?

क्या भारत में ब्रिटिश राज है?

मुझे मालूम है आप लोग तिरंगे से नफ़रत करते हैं आप लोगों ने “52 साल तक RSS के मुख्यालय पर तिरंगा नही फहराया”

आपने CJP के नेता @AshutoshRanka और @SauravDassss को तिरंगा फहराने और भारत माता की जय लगाने के कारण जेल भेज दिया।… pic.twitter.com/YHRpGQ5Q1L — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) October 14, 2026

He warned Modi not to start a “panga” with the youth, adding that the PM will soon understand how big of a mistake he made by arresting the CJP leaders.

Dipke leaves for Delhi

12:05 pm: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has left for Delhi from Nagpur, following the arrest of Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das, and other organisation members.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Dipke said, “I am worried about the country, Constitution and all those who are fighting to save the democracy and voting rights.”

He added, “As a citizen of our country, it is our duty to fight for the rights, Constitution which was given to us by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

“Since when waving Tiranga has become violation of peace in this country?” he questioned again. Earlier, Dipke thanked LoP Rahul Gandhi for speaking out against the arrest of his fellow members.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke leaves for Delhi from Nagpur, says, "I am worried about the country, Constitution and all those who are fighting to save the democracy and voting rights. As a citizen of our country, it is our duty to fight for the rights,… pic.twitter.com/HXSolYZTp3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026

Owaisi moves Supreme Court against SIR

11:30 am: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the manner in which the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being conducted, PTI reported.

Advocate Nizamuddin Pasha, appearing for Owaisi, urged a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi to list the plea with similar matters due to be heard on Thursday. The bench indicated that it would examine the request, and the court agreed to hear the petition along with other pending ones on the issue.

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Independent commission to hear voters on SIR

11:28 am An independent commission chaired by former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan Lokur will hold its first public hearing on Thursday, October 15, on voters’ grievances over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The commission, proposed by the Lawyers Association for Constitution (LAFC), will record the testimonies of voters at Jawahar Bhawan in New Delhi. The hearing is the first in a series planned across the country, meant to let affected voters put their concerns on record.

The other members are former Supreme Court judge Justice AK Patnaik, former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmad, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Rekha Sharma and former Patna High Court judge Justice Anjana Prakash.

The commission has directed its Secretariat to inform the Election Commission of India (ECI) and invite it to nominate a senior officer to attend the proceedings.

US singer alleges foreign funding for CJP

10:54 am: American singer Mary Millben, 41, alleged that the CJP is “funded by donors in the US” who are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She named CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke in her post.

Millben called on “young patriots” in India to peacefully protest against what she called the outfit’s “disruptive spirit”. She claimed such donors target conservative leaders globally by finding a US-educated person from the country, radicalising them and funding them to start “chaos and destruction.” The PTI report did not cite any evidence for the claim, and Dipke has not responded to it in the material available so far.

Millben is popular in India for her rendition of the national anthem and the bhajan “Om Jai Jagdish Hare”.

Rahul Gandhi reacts

10:52 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the jailing of the two CJP leaders, saying waving the national flag in a peaceful protest was not a crime.

“Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice,” Gandhi said.

He said students, youth, journalists and the INDIA bloc were protesting under different banners but for one cause. “All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights. Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it,” he said.

Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice.



Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights.



Jantar… https://t.co/drDsDxSRco — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 14, 2026

Delhi Police’s version

10:45 am: Delhi Police said Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and 11 other CJP members reached Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, October 13, by trespassing through a private premise. Jantar Mantar has been de-notified as a designated protest site.

Police personnel deployed at the spot tried to stop them, but the protesters allegedly obstructed officers in the discharge of their duties, officials said. All 14 were detained.

Two First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered on October 13: FIR No 289/26 at Connaught Place police station under Sections 223A, 332 and 61(2), and FIR No 128/26 at Parliament Street police station under Sections 221, 115(2), 132, 121(1) and 3(5). All 14 were subsequently bound down in the respective cases, police said.

Ranka, Das and Shinde were then arrested under preventive provisions of law, citing their alleged repeated attempts to disturb public peace and violate the law. Police said their alleged attempts to instigate others through social media to take part in similar unlawful activities were also taken into account.

The three were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM), where proceedings under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were initiated. Police said the SEM remanded Das and Ranka to five days of judicial custody, going by the details in the kalandra, the police’s arrest report, and their alleged repeated violations of law. The magistrate also expressed serious apprehension that, if released, the two would again violate the law and instigate others to do the same, according to police.

Shinde was bound down to maintain peace and good behaviour for six months on a personal bond and a surety of Rs 5,000.

‘Police lied in court’

10:00 am: Ratna Singh accused the police of lying before the court. “Delhi police lied in front of the court today that a call was given for other protesters to join at Jantar Mantar yesterday. Absolutely false! No public call was ever made,” she said in a post on X. Taking a dig at the force, she added, “I feel bad that police has to act on orders from ‘top’. Itni wafadari!”

Lawyer questions who passed the order

9:12 am: Advocate Abhisht Hela, who represents all three leaders, said that the ruling was passed without application of judicial mind and that Supreme Court guidelines were “completely disregarded.”

Hela pointed out that the officers who serve as SEMs are of Superintendent of Police rank. “They are senior police officers, not judicial magistrates,” he said.

He also objected to the reasoning behind the custody. According to Hela, the authority acted on presumption, saying it believed the leaders could do something, and sent them to jail on that basis. “They have been sent to judicial custody for five days for raising the slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and waving the national flag,” he said, calling it a “black day for the country.”

VIDEO | Delhi: CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka sent to five-day judicial custody. Advocate Abhisht Hela says, "Where we will file for bail is a matter of our legal rights. We do not want to disclose all those details because there are other aspects as well. We will… pic.twitter.com/nMSNzowzHw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026

‘Mistaken if you think they have been frightened’

9:04 am: Ajinkya Shinde said the group did nothing more than wave the national flag and raise the slogan of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” at Jantar Mantar. “For this, the dictatorial Modi-Shah government has sent Saurav and Ashutosh to jail for five days,” he said.

He pointed out that Wednesday was Ranka’s birthday. “On his birthday, he has been sent to jail for raising the slogan of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and waving the Tricolour,” Shinde said.

“This government has begun using its system and misusing its powers to violate the fundamental rights of the people of this country. I appeal to everyone that we must come together to bring an end to this dictatorial government,” he said. He added that if the government thought five days in jail would frighten Ranka and Das, it was “absolutely mistaken.”

According to Shinde, the two said they were entering jail with their heads held high and would not be afraid.

Additionally, Shinde said that the CJP is holding a party meeting where Dipke will attend to decide the group’s further course of action.

VIDEO | Delhi: CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde, says, "You may know that Ashutosh, Saurav Das and I, along with volunteers from CJP, went to Jantar Mantar. We simply waved the Indian national flag and raised the slogan of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. For this, the dictatorial Modi-Shah… pic.twitter.com/f7TxChimWN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026

Dipke reacts

9:00 am: Reacting to the order, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke accused the Narendra Modi government of running an “unofficial emergency.”

“I want to tell Narendra Modi that if you want to impose an emergency in the country, do it officially. Why are you running an unofficial emergency where people are sent to five days of detention just for waving the national flag at Jantar Mantar? Such things did not happen even during the Emergency,” Dipke said.

He claimed Das, Ranka and Shinde had been held in illegal detention since Tuesday and were not allowed to meet their lawyers. “What was their crime?” he asked.

Calling those in power “utter cowards who are hiding behind the police”, Dipke dared the government to declare an Emergency officially.

VIDEO | Napur, Maharashtra: CJP founder Abhijit Dipke reacts Saurav Das and others being sent to 5-day judicial custody, says, "I want to tell Narendra Modi that if you want to impose an emergency in the country, do it officially. Why are you running an unofficial emergency where… pic.twitter.com/Y0Ga2Kd7LT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026

We share a single goal: Dipke on INDIA bloc protest

9:00 am: Asked about protests by the Opposition INDIA bloc, Dipke said the CJP movement and the INDIA bloc were fighting for the same cause. “We all share a single goal, fighting against Gyanesh Kumar, who is rigging elections to help Narendra Modi stay in power,” he alleged.

He said the CJP is an independent pressure group and will always remain so, “but that does not mean we are against the INDIA bloc.”

October 10 arrest and bond

The arrests are the second in four days. On Saturday, October 10, Ranka, Das and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke were detained inside an aircraft after it landed in Delhi, hours before a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. Police had denied permission for the demonstration. On Sunday, an Executive Magistrate released the three on the condition that they would not breach the peace for a year. Delhi Police cite that bond as a ground for the fresh arrests of Ranka and Das.

On October 12, Delhi Police de-notified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site, which is why the leaders’ entry on Tuesday is being treated as trespassing. The CJP calls the order a misuse of power. Their lawyer says SEMs are police officers, not judicial magistrates, and that Supreme Court guidelines were ignored. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said jailing youth for waving the Tricolour was “an act of cowardice.”