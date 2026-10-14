Hyderabad CJP leads protest march from LB Stadium to Gun Park

“If those responsible for protecting the country become vote thieves, the nation will suffer. We will not be quiet,” they said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: |   Updated:
Students march in Hyderabad holding banners and the Indian flag during a protest.
Peaceful Hyderabad protestors march from LB Stadium to Gun Park

Hyderabad: “Gyanesh Kumar, step down,” “Answer for vote theft” – Hyderabad witnessed a protest march by students and student unions demanding the immediate scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Peaceful protestors march in Hyderabad
Peaceful protestors march in Hyderabad
Peaceful protestors march in Hyderabad.

The march began from LB Stadium and concluded at Gun Park. Citizens, members of the Cockroach Janta Party (Telangana unit), India Students’ Federation (AISF), the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) and citizens participated.

They raised slogans against the SIR and demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged vote theft.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

AISF state general secretary Putta Laxman accused the Centre of preventing ordinary citizens from exercising their democratic right to change governments. “If those responsible for protecting the country become vote thieves, the nation will suffer. We will not be quiet,” he said.

(Click here for LIVE updates)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button