Hyderabad CJP leads protest march from LB Stadium to Gun Park

Hyderabad: “Gyanesh Kumar, step down,” “Answer for vote theft” – Hyderabad witnessed a protest march by students and student unions demanding the immediate scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Peaceful protestors march in Hyderabad

Peaceful protestors march in Hyderabad

Peaceful protestors march in Hyderabad.

The march began from LB Stadium and concluded at Gun Park. Citizens, members of the Cockroach Janta Party (Telangana unit), India Students’ Federation (AISF), the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) and citizens participated.

They raised slogans against the SIR and demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged vote theft.

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AISF state general secretary Putta Laxman accused the Centre of preventing ordinary citizens from exercising their democratic right to change governments. “If those responsible for protecting the country become vote thieves, the nation will suffer. We will not be quiet,” he said.

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