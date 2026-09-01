CJP calls off Sept 5 protest after Supreme Court quashes all FIRs

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday, September 1, told the Supreme Court that it has called off its September 5 protest after the apex court quashed all first information reports (FIRs) registered against students who participated in the CJP-led protests.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also directed the Centre to provide, within three months, compensation to families of students who ended their lives over the NEET paper leak.

Closing the criminal proceedings against the protestors, the bench said, “Keeping in view the future prospects of the young protestors, we invoke our powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to do complete justice.”

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Article 142 empowers the apex court to pass any orders to do complete justice.

Big victory for students, says CJP

Reacting to the announcement, CJP on X said the SC’s quashing of FIRs was a big victory for the students. “The Supreme Court has dismissed the unjust legal cases against students.”

It added, “Our demands have been heard, and no student will face such action anymore. Inquilab Zindabad!”

SC permits Delhi Police to register FIRs against people with criminal records

Acceding to the Centre’s request, the apex court, however, permitted Delhi Police to register fresh FIRs against 2,873 individuals with serious criminal antecedents who were present in the Jantar Mantar protest.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and widened the ambit of its order. “If there is any other FIR registered with regard to same protest between July 20 to July 25 in any of the states or UTs, which are not before this court, they shall not be pursued and will be treated as closed,” it said

Dealing with the award compensation to the families of those who committed suicide, the court directed the Centre to formulate a pan-India policy on the issue and pay the money within three months to aggrieved families.

Also Read SC to hear Centre’s plea to quash FIRs against NEET protesters

Saurav Das appears in court on behalf of CJP

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das appeared before the bench and read out a statement on behalf of the group.

In lieu of the 90 days deadline given by Govt of India for compensating the families of NEET victims and quashing of all FIRs against the protesting students (plus no future FIRs), the proposed Sept 5th march of @Cockroachisback is thereby called off.



Inquilab Zindabad. https://t.co/zoZUuwpVCP — Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) September 1, 2026

“As co-convener of the CJP, I want to state that in view of the positive assurances of the Government of India and the judicial sanctity bestowed upon them today, and in view of the order being passed by this Court, the CJP deems it appropriate to withdraw the call for the march on September 5 and looks forward to compliance with today’s order. I also thank the Court for this decision and the learned counsel on both sides, Ms. Vrinda Grover and the Solicitor General, for their efforts,” Das said.

The bench recorded the statements of the solicitor general and Das and said it has invoked its extraordinary powers keeping in mind the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case. It expressed the hope that both sides will abide by their promises.

During the hearing, Mehta informed the court that the Centre is committed to honouring assurances given to the CJP that the police in Delhi and other states would not pursue the FIRs registered in connection with the protests.

The Solicitor General also told the court that the Union of India is committed to other assurances as well, including compensation to the families.

CJP’s Sept 5 protest

The CJP had called for a protest march in Delhi on September 5, Teachers’ Day. It had accused the Centre of failing to honour the promises made on July 25 to persuade the group to withdraw its 36-day agitation against irregularities in exams and the NEET paper leak.

According to the CJP, the march was to be led by families of students who committed suicide following the cancellation of the NEET exam and the subsequent re-test, as well as those who were allegedly subjected to police excesses during the July agitation.

The top court had agreed to hear a plea filed by Delhi Police seeking quashing of 13 FIRs against students who participated in the protests and registering a fresh case against 2,873 individuals.

The application said that, according to the decision taken by the Central government on July 25, Delhi Police no longer wished to pursue the 13 FIRs.

“It is submitted that 2,873 individuals having serious criminal antecedents as per the National Crime Records Bureau database were prima facie reported to be present at the protest site. The investigation is required to ascertain their role, if any, in the commission of offences relating to bodily harm or destruction of property at the said protests.

“The Delhi Police seeks leave to file a fresh FIR only for these 2,873 individuals. The registration and consequential investigation of this fresh, specific FIR shall be in conformity with the clarification of the expression, ‘criminal antecedents’,” the application said.

The apex court had earlier constituted a high-powered enquiry committee headed by former apex court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy to probe issues and allegations, including those of police excesses against students surrounding the nationwide protests against NEET-UG paper leaks.

The CJP-led march on July 20 in Delhi saw clashes between protesters and security personnel, who used lathis and teargas shells to disperse crowds attempting to move towards Parliament.

The student-led protests, which spread to several cities, were centred around the resignation of the then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The agitation, which began at Jantar Mantar on June 20, was called off on July 25 after Pradhan resigned and the government accepted the CJP’s other demands.