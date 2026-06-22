CJP protesters remain at Jantar Mantar for third consecutive day

The sit-in, which began on Saturday afternoon, continued overnight with protesters staying at the site under police deployment.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Protesters sit on the ground at Jantar Mantar holding signs against paper leaks and scams.
New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters on the second day of a protest over alleged examination irregularities, repeated paper leaks and demands for accountability from the government, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) remained at Jantar Mantar on Monday for the third consecutive day, continuing their protest over alleged examination irregularities and the May 3 NEET paper leak.

The sit-in, which began on Saturday afternoon, continued overnight with protesters staying at the site under police deployment.

Some people were seen distributing food and drinking water to those participating in the agitation through the night.

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday announced that the protest would continue on Monday and appealed to farmer unions and members of the public to join the movement.

The protest site witnessed sloganeering, speeches and cultural performances on Sunday, with supporters clapping, playing daflis (dafs) and singing patriotic songs. By evening, over 200 people gathered at the venue, according to organisers.

Dipke has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging a lack of accountability over the examination controversy.

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He has also called for compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the paper leak and cancellation of the examination.

On Sunday, Dipke urged authorities not to restrict access to the protest site and requested restoration of the water supply to public restrooms. Protesters had alleged disruption of basic facilities, though they later said access to drinking water was restored.

The CJP has said the agitation will continue until its demands are addressed. Farmer groups are expected to join the protest during the day, according to the organisers.

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The demonstration is being held under security arrangements, with police personnel deployed at the site and barricades placed around the protest area.

This is the second protest organised by the CJP at Jantar Mantar over alleged paper leaks and demands for accountability from the government.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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