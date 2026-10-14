LIVE: CJP’s Ranka, Das jailed for 5 days; party to decide course of action

A Delhi court on Wednesday, October 14, sent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das to five days of judicial custody, after they were put under preventive arrest for allegedly sneaking into Jantar Mantar a day earlier.

The two, alongside other CJP members and current party lead Ajinkya Shinde, jumped the barricades into Jantar Mantar with a tricolour in hand. The Delhi Police have also accused them of violating a peace bond and obstructing a public official in the discharge of duty, Ratna Singh, CJP’s legal head, said.

Delhi Police’s version

10:45 am: Delhi Police said Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and 11 other CJP members reached Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, October 13, by trespassing through a private premise. Jantar Mantar has been de-notified as a designated protest site.

Police personnel deployed at the spot tried to stop them, but the protesters allegedly obstructed officers in the discharge of their duties, officials said. All 14 were detained.

Two First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered on October 13: FIR No 289/26 at Connaught Place police station under Sections 223a, 332 and 61(2), and FIR No 128/26 at Parliament Street police station under Sections 221, 115(2), 132, 121(1) and 3(5). All 14 were subsequently bound down in the respective cases, police said.

Ranka, Das and Shinde were then arrested under preventive provisions of law, citing their alleged repeated attempts to disturb public peace and violate the law. Police said their alleged attempts to instigate others through social media to take part in similar unlawful activities were also taken into account.

The three were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM), where proceedings under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were initiated. Police said the SEM remanded Das and Ranka to five days of judicial custody, going by the details in the kalandra, the police’s arrest report, and their alleged repeated violations of law. The magistrate also expressed serious apprehension that, if released, the two would again violate the law and instigate others to do the same, according to police.

Shinde was bound down to maintain peace and good behaviour for six months on a personal bond and a surety of Rs 5,000.

‘Police lied in court’

10:00 am: Ratna Singh accused the police of lying before the court. “Delhi police lied in front of the court today that a call was given for other protesters to join at Jantar Mantar yesterday. Absolutely false! No public call was ever made,” she said in a post on X. Taking a dig at the force, she added, “I feel bad that police has to act on orders from ‘top’. Itni wafadari!”

Lawyer questions who passed the order

9:12 am: Advocate Abhisht Hela, who represents all three leaders, said that the ruling was passed without application of judicial mind and that Supreme Court guidelines were “completely disregarded.”

Hela pointed out that the officers who serve as SEMs are of Superintendent of Police rank. “They are senior police officers, not judicial magistrates,” he said.

He also objected to the reasoning behind the custody. According to Hela, the authority acted on presumption, saying it believed the leaders could do something, and sent them to jail on that basis. “They have been sent to judicial custody for five days for raising the slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and waving the national flag,” he said, calling it a “black day for the country.”

VIDEO | Delhi: CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka sent to five-day judicial custody. Advocate Abhisht Hela says, "Where we will file for bail is a matter of our legal rights. We do not want to disclose all those details because there are other aspects as well. We will… pic.twitter.com/nMSNzowzHw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026

‘Mistaken if you think they have been frightened’

9:04 am: Ajinkya Shinde said the group did nothing more than wave the national flag and raise the slogan of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” at Jantar Mantar. “For this, the dictatorial Modi-Shah government has sent Saurav and Ashutosh to jail for five days,” he said.

He pointed out that Wednesday was Ranka’s birthday. “On his birthday, he has been sent to jail for raising the slogan of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and waving the Tricolour,” Shinde said.

“This government has begun using its system and misusing its powers to violate the fundamental rights of the people of this country. I appeal to everyone that we must come together to bring an end to this dictatorial government,” he said. He added that if the government thought five days in jail would frighten Ranka and Das, it was “absolutely mistaken.”

According to Shinde, the two said they were entering jail with their heads held high and would not be afraid.

Additionally, Shinde said that the CJP is holding a party meeting where Dipke will attend to decide the group’s further course of action.

VIDEO | Delhi: CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde, says, "You may know that Ashutosh, Saurav Das and I, along with volunteers from CJP, went to Jantar Mantar. We simply waved the Indian national flag and raised the slogan of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. For this, the dictatorial Modi-Shah… pic.twitter.com/f7TxChimWN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026

Reacting to the order, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke accused the Narendra Modi government of running an “unofficial emergency.”

“I want to tell Narendra Modi that if you want to impose an emergency in the country, do it officially. Why are you running an unofficial emergency where people are sent to five days of detention just for waving the national flag at Jantar Mantar? Such things did not happen even during the Emergency,” Dipke said.

He claimed Das, Ranka and Shinde had been held in illegal detention since Tuesday and were not allowed to meet their lawyers. “What was their crime?” he asked.

Calling those in power “utter cowards who are hiding behind the police”, Dipke dared the government to declare an Emergency officially.

VIDEO | Napur, Maharashtra: CJP founder Abhijit Dipke reacts Saurav Das and others being sent to 5-day judicial custody, says, "I want to tell Narendra Modi that if you want to impose an emergency in the country, do it officially. Why are you running an unofficial emergency where… pic.twitter.com/Y0Ga2Kd7LT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026

INDIA bloc protests

Asked about protests by the Opposition INDIA bloc, Dipke said the CJP movement and the INDIA bloc were fighting for the same cause. “We all share a single goal, fighting against Gyanesh Kumar, who is rigging elections to help Narendra Modi stay in power,” he alleged.

He said the CJP is an independent pressure group and will always remain so, “but that does not mean we are against the INDIA bloc.”

October 10 arrest and bond

The arrests come barely four days after Ranka and Das were released by an Executive Magistrate. On Saturday, October 10, the duo, alongside Dipke, were detained inside an aircraft after it landed in Delhi, ahead of a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Delhi Police said the detentions were made because permission had not been granted for the demonstration.

On Sunday, October 11, the Executive Magistrate at the Delhi Cantonment police station ordered their release on the condition that they maintain peace and not breach it for one year. The bond is now cited as one of the grounds for their fresh arrest.

Before the arrests were confirmed, Singh had said that judicial custody in Tihar jail was a possibility.