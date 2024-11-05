Clarification issued on RTC ticket price hike in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has dismissed rumors of an across-the-board hike in bus ticket prices, clarifying that only special buses arranged for the Diwali festival have adjusted fares, while regular services continue to operate at standard prices.

In a statement issued on Monday, TGSRTC explained that these temporary fare adjustments comply with government guidelines to accommodate increased passenger demand during major festivals. The organization highlighted that regular fares remain unchanged for all non-special services.

To meet the festive travel demand, TGSRTC deploys special buses for safe and convenient transportation during festivals and other peak times. These special services, however, often return with empty seats due to limited demand on the return journey. TGSRTC highlighted that, under a 2003 government order (GO No. 16), the corporation is permitted to increase fares for special buses based on minimum fuel costs, allowing up to a Rs.1.50 per ticket increase. This policy has been in effect for over two decades.

During Diwali, regular buses transported thousands of passengers home, while significant traffic flow back to Hyderabad has been noted from regions like Karimnagar, Warangal, and Khammam. To manage this return surge, TGSRTC has deployed additional special buses, especially on Sundays and Mondays, when passenger volumes spike.

On Sunday, TGSRTC operated 127 special buses from Karimnagar, 105 from Rangareddy, 66 from Warangal, and 16 from Adilabad to Hyderabad. By Monday evening, an additional 147 buses were scheduled from these regions.

TGSRTC’s management reiterated that the fare revision is exclusive to special services operating during peak periods as per state guidelines, while normal ticket prices are unaffected on regular days.