17 Muslim students booked for clash over Hindutva song at Karnataka college event

Bidar police on Wednesday booked 17 students, all from minority community, after clashes took place over a Hindutva song played at a college event.

According to reports, Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College had organised EBuzz festival on Wednesday, May 29. A group of students objected to “Bharat ka bacha bacha ab Jai Shri Ram bolega” song being played at the event and a clash ensued.

During the clash, two students suffered injuries.

Subsequently, the techno-cultural event, scheduled to run on till May 31 was called off.

Bidar superintendent of police Channabasavana S L said that the situation is under control. “The police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control,” he said.

An FIR has been lodged against 17 Muslim students.