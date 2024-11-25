Clashes erupt in Pakistan: Policeman killed, 70 injured amid protests

Lahore: A policeman was killed and 70 others injured while many personnel were taken “hostage” when former prime minister Imran Khan’s supporters clashed with police in different parts of Pakistan, particularly in Islamabad, the Punjab government said on Monday.

The 72-year-old former premier issued a “final call” on November 13 for nationwide protests on November 24, denouncing what he termed as the stolen mandate, the unjust arrests of people and the passage of the 26th amendment, which he said has strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

Also Read Imran Khan supporters march towards Islamabad amid heavy police crackdown

His supporters resumed march towards Islamabad on Monday after an overnight stop on the way amid stiff resistance by the authorities to foil their attempt to enter the national capital and stage a sit-in at the D-Chowk, located close to several important government buildings: the Presidency, the PM Office, the Parliament, and the Supreme Court.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari at a press conference here said the condition of five personnel was critical after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters clashed with the police in Punjab and Islamabad.

At least 70 policemen have been injured and one killed in clashes, she said.

“Constable Mubashir lost his life in a clash with the PTI workers. To those who call them a political party, I ask them if they will say it after this. Imran Khan’s supporters taking police officers hostage… is this politics,” the minister asked.

Bokhari said Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi was setting this country on fire. “Bushra is inciting the Pashtuns (Pathans) to get her husband released.”

Khan has been implicated in dozens of cases since his government was dismissed through a no-confidence motion in 2022. He has been in Adiala Jail at Rawalpindi since last year facing over 200 cases.

Bokhari said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz instructed police officers to remain unarmed.

However, the PTI came armed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to wreak havoc and instigate violence, she said.

Bokhari said KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s province was burning yet he was trying to set Punjab on fire.

“The PTI wants dead bodies to achieve its objectives. However, the State will act with patience and restraint,” she said and added that Pakistan could never prosper with Imran Khan in charge.

The PTI, on the other hand, said over 3,500 party leaders and workers were arrested by police in Punjab and Islamabad.

“Dozens of PTI workers have been injured and over 3,500 party leaders and workers arrested during the clashes with police en route to Islamabad,” a senior PTI leader said.

He said the party’s long march towards Islamabad would continue till the release of PTI founder Imran Khan and other political prisoners from jail and the independence of the judiciary was restored.