Clashes, internet cuts in Assam after two killed in mob violence

Kokrajhar/Guwahati: Fresh clashes erupted allegedly between Bodos and Adivasis in Assam’s Kokrajhar on Tuesday, January 20, a day after mob violence left two persons dead, following which the Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed, internet/mobile data services were suspended in two districts and prohibitory orders imposed, officials said.

One of the four persons injured in the mob violence in Karigaon area succumbed to injuries at the Kokrajhar Medical College on Tuesday.

The police have so far detained 18 people in connection with the mob violence and subsequent clashes.

Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma said that arrangements are in place to deploy the army, while the Rapid Action Force (RAF) is already on the ground to quell the unrest in Kokrajhar district.

On Monday night, a vehicle with three Bodos on board had hit two Adivasi persons at Mansingh Road under Karigaon outpost, a home department official said.

The three Bodos were beaten up by neighbouring Adivasi villagers, and the vehicle was torched. One person died then, while another succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The situation flared up on Tuesday with both Bodo and Adivasi communities blocking the National Highway adjacent to Karigaon outpost, burning tyres and a few houses while setting ablaze a government office and attacking the Karigaon police outpost, he said.

The police baton-charged the protesters and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, in which several people, including a few police personnel, were injured.

The RAF has been deployed to contain and prevent further deterioration of the law and order situation.

An army column has already reached the district while another was on its way, a defence spokesperson said.

A flag march was likely to be held on Wednesday in the affected areas as a confidence-building measure, a district official said.

Kokrajhar District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty has imposed prohibitory orders across Kokrajhar district under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Assembly of more than four persons in any public place, any form of procession, rally, demonstration, march, gherao, blockade or sit-in without permission is strictly prohibited.

The chief minister said that internet/mobile data services have been suspended in Kokrajhar and neighbouring Chirang district.

He appealed to the people to maintain peace and help the government in ensuring that peace returns to the district at the earliest.

The chief minister, who is currently in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet, said in a post on X that he was in constant touch with senior officials of the state government and district administration to ensure that the situation returns to normal soon.

কোকৰাঝাৰৰ পৰিস্থিতি স্বাভাৱিক কৰি তোলাৰ অৰ্থে জিলা প্ৰশাসনৰ লগতে ৰাজ্য প্ৰশাসনৰ উচ্চস্তৰীয় বিষয়াসকলৰ সৈতে মই সততে যোগাযোগ ৰক্ষা কৰি আছোঁ।

শান্তি আৰু জনসাধাৰণৰ নিৰাপত্তা সুনিশ্চিত কৰিবলৈ সেনাবাহিনী মোতায়েন কৰাৰ ব্যৱস্থা কৰা হৈছে আৰু কেন্দ্ৰীয় সংৰক্ষিত আৰক্ষী বাহিনীৰ Rapid… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 20, 2026

He also appealed to leaders of political parties and civil society organisations to give their full cooperation in bringing normalcy to the district.

Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, along with senior police officials, has rushed to Kokrajhar, which is under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

The Assam police in a post on X said, ”The situation in #Karigaon, Kokrajhar is completely under control. We urge all sections of society to remain calm and not fall for rumours or misinformation that is being spread by anti-national elements.”

”These Anti-National elements that are attempting to disturb harmony and create panic are identified and will be dealt with strictly. We remain fully committed to maintaining peace and public safety for every citizen,” the police said.

কোকৰাঝাৰৰ কাৰিগাঁও অঞ্চলৰ পৰিস্থিতি বৰ্তমান সম্পূৰ্ণ নিয়ন্ত্ৰণাধীন।



আমি সমাজৰ সকলো শ্ৰেণীৰ জনসাধাৰণক শান্তি- সম্প্ৰীতি অটুট ৰাখিবলৈ আহ্বান জনাইছোঁ আৰু দেশবিৰোধী শক্তিৰ দ্বাৰা প্ৰচাৰিত কোনোধৰণৰ উৰাবাতৰি বা ভুল তথ্যত ভোল নাযাবলৈ অনুৰোধ জনাইছোঁ।



যিসমূহ দেশবিৰোধী শক্তিয়ে শান্তি… — Assam Police (@assampolice) January 20, 2026

Apprehending that social media and the internet may be used to further spread inflammatory messages and rumours, the home department has suspended the internet/mobile data service of all mobile service providers temporarily in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts until further orders.

Voice calls and broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines shall remain functional during this period.

BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary said that the situation was ”unfortunate and serious; there should not be any misunderstanding between the Bodos and the Adivasis who both live in the area”.

He alleged instigation by a ”third-party” and appealed for peace and harmony.

He said that law and order was not under the control of the BTC, and efforts are being made by agencies concerned to bring the situation under control.

”People have a right to protest, but it should be done in a democratic manner. People should not resort to violence,” Mohilary said.