Class 10 math question paper leaked in Telangana’s Kamareddy, 3 suspended

Chief superintendent Ashok, department officer Bhima and Invigilator Deepika have been suspended by the district education officer.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Class 10 question paper for mathematics was reportedly leaked in the Kamareddy district in Telangana on Wednesday, March 26.

The incident occurred at a Zila Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Jukkal mandal. The questions were written on paper, which was reportedly leaked by an invigilator. The incident has left many anxious. Authorities have commenced an investigation into the incident, and chief superintendent Ashok, department officer Bhima, and invigilator Deepika have been suspended by the district education officer.

A similar incident was reported in Nalgonda, where five persons, including a private teacher and a true copy centre owner, were arrested for leaking a Telugu exam question paper.

