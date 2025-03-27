UGC grants recognition to Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University in Koti

Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has officially recognized Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University, Koti, Hyderabad.

This long-awaited recognition ensures that the degrees awarded by the university will now carry the official university seal, providing legitimacy and value to the certificates of its students.

The university, established in 2022 and named after the revolutionary Chakali Ilamma to honor her legacy, faced challenges in securing UGC accreditation.

Despite completing three years since its inception, the lack of recognition has forced students’ degree certificates to bear the name of Osmania University instead.

This issue caused significant concern among students about the validity of their qualifications.

Professor Surya Dhanunjay, the in-charge Vice-Chancellor, brought this matter to the attention of the Telangana government.

Following deliberations, a bill was introduced during the state assembly session in December 2024. The government approved it in January 2025, paving the way for UGC recognition.

Subsequently, university officials corresponded with UGC authorities, and after a thorough evaluation, the commission granted recognition on Wednesday via email.

This development is a major relief for students who had previously protested against the delay in recognition.

With this accreditation, Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University can now independently issue valid degrees under its name.