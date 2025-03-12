Telangana govt Rs 540 cr to Chakali Ilamma University in Koti

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has made a significant commitment to enhance the educational infrastructure of Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University (VCIWU) in Koti, Hyderabad.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the government has allocated Rs 540 crore for the construction of new buildings and the restoration of heritage structures on the university premises.

This ambitious project is part of a broader plan to transform VCIWU into a premier educational institution.

The plan includes a focus on preserving heritage while fostering modern educational facilities.

Specifically, Rs 15.5 crore has been earmarked for the restoration of heritage structures on the campus, highlighting the government’s commitment to preserving historical buildings.

Additionally, Rs 100 crore will be released immediately to facilitate the construction of modern buildings equipped with all necessary amenities, enhancing the overall learning environment.

The university’s strategic location is also being leveraged to enhance its appeal. The main entrance to the university, which abuts the Musi River, is slated to reopen once the Musi rejuvenation project is completed.

This will not only improve accessibility but also add to the aesthetic appeal of the campus.

On March 11, Bhatti Vikramarka, accompanied by senior officials, conducted a thorough inspection of the university campus to assess the current status of the structures.