Class 12 results in third week of May, says CBSE, refutes OSM glitch claims

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, April 29, refuted a media report on glitches and delays in the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets under its On-Screen Marking system, asserting that the process is working “perfectly” and is on schedule.

Speaking to PTI, Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said students can expect results in the third week of May, as indicated earlier.

He said a media report flagging technical issues in the newly introduced system is “far away from facts”.

“My evaluation is going very perfectly, better than the previous evaluation,” Bhardwaj said, adding the board is “so proud” of the rollout of the full-scale On Screen Marking (OSM) system this year.

“I refute each and every thing which has been stated in some media news portal. These are false and everything is perfectly fine. We are so proud that we have started this process,” he said.

Highlighting the feedback from evaluators, Bhardwaj said teachers are expressing satisfaction with the system.

“They are sending me selfies, photographs and messages thanking us, saying they are fortunate to work with this system,” he said, adding that even those not assigned evaluation duties have shown interest in participating.

On the status of the evaluation process, Bhardwaj said it is proceeding “as per schedule”.

When asked about the timeline for declaration of results, he said students can expect them in the third week of May, as indicated earlier.

“The results will be declared when they are prepared. People should wait till then,” he added.

The CBSE had announced the introduction of OSM for evaluation of Class 12 answer books from the 2026 board examinations. The exams commenced on February 17.

In a circular issued to principals of affiliated schools on February 9, the board said the move aims to enhance efficiency, transparency and accuracy in the assessment process.

The board conducts Class 10 and 12 examinations annually in India and 26 countries, catering to nearly 46 lakh students.