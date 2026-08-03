Class 5 boys sexually assaulted at Hyderabad residential school

Hyderabad: Three Telangana Government Minorities Residential School students near Hyderabad’s Serlingampally were booked under the POCSO Act for alleged sexual assault of two junior boys, police said on Monday, August 3.

The children are Class 5 students. Their parents were left shocked when they complained of stomach pain and were unable to sit properly.

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The assault allegedly happened on July 27 in the school’s hostel room.

The school authorities did little when the parents questioned them. Angered, the father approached the Dundigal Police Station and filed a complaint the previous day. A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Dundigal Police have taken the three Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs) into custody. Further investigation was on.