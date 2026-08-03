Man booked for harassing minor girl in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills on Saturday, August 1. The accused also sought Rs 1 lakh from the survivor to remove the videos from social media.

The accused, Guddu, was reportedly drunk at the time of the offence; he had also threatened the survivor’s family. Based on the complaint, the Banjara Hills Police registered a case under the Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Banjara Hills police said the incident occurred on July 30. “Guddu had uploaded a semi-nude picture of the girl on Instagram. When the girl’s family threatened to file a police complaint, he fled from his residence in NBT Nagar,” the police said.

The accused is currently absconding.

Similar incident

A similar incident occurred in Banjara Hills in December 2024, when a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her landlord.

Also Read Minor girl raped in Hyderabad, man arrested

The accused befriended the girl and raped her repeatedly while her parents were away. The victim informed her mother about the landlord’s behaviour; upon learning of the rape, the mother approached the Banjara Hills police and filed a complaint.