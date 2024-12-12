Minor girl raped in Hyderabad, man arrested

Hyderabad: A 15-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills by her landlord. The girl’s family was living in the house for a year.

The accused befriended the girl and raped her repeatedly while her parents were away. The victim informed her mother about the landlord’s behaviour; upon learning of the rape, the mother approached the Banjara Hills police and filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and the suspect was taken into custody. The victim was sent to hospital for treatment.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Banjara Hills Station House Officer (SHO) KM Raghavendra said, “A case has been registered under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) 2012.”