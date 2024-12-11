Elderly couple found dead in Hyderabad’s Uppal

Hyderabad: An elderly couple was found dead at their residence in Uppal, Hyderabad on Wednesday, December 11.

The victim has been identified as Duruvasula Shastri, 60 who is a retired government employee and his wife Duruvasula Jagadiswari, 54, a homemaker.

According to reports, the bodies were found after their son, D Sai Sushanth, an IT professional living in Kokapet noticed a foul smell during a visit to their residence.

The victim’s son had reportedly last spoken to his parents on December 5 when they mentioned attending a conference in Delhi. Since then, their phones had been switched off and he had not heard from them.

The police have registered a case. The exact cause of death will be determined after a preliminary inquiry.

Further investigation is ongoing.