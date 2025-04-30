CLAT UG-2025: SC agrees to hear plea challenging Delhi HC verdict

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s verdict directing the Consortium of National Law Universities to revise the mark sheets and republish the final list of selected candidates of CLAT UG-2025 within four weeks.

A bench of Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih issued notices to the consortium and others on the plea, seeking their replies within a week.

The bench said the matter would be heard again after a week.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), 2025, for admissions to five-year LLB courses in national law universities, was held on December 1 last year and the results were declared on December 7. Multiple pleas were filed in different high courts, alleging that several questions in the exam were wrong.

CLAT determines admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in national law universities in the country.

On February 6, the Supreme Court transferred all petitions to the Delhi High Court for a “consistent adjudication”. The top court passed the direction on the transfer petitions of the Consortium of National Law Universities.

In its April 23 order, a division bench of the high court accepted certain objections of the candidates while rejecting some of them.

“We direct the respondent/consortium to revise the mark sheet and to republish/renotify the final list of selected candidates within four weeks from the date,” the high court said.

It clarified that the consortium should apply the evaluation to each appellant and petitioner and the candidates who might have attempted certain questions under the court’s consideration.

The consortium, the high court said, should also apply the evaluation to all the candidates to whom certain benefits could be granted in view of the analysis. The high court disposed of the petitions and appeals pointing out certain errors in the CLAT UG-2025 questionnaire.

The high court is yet to hear pleas challenging the questions of CLAT PG-2025. The appeals were filed by the aspirants and the consortium challenging a single judge’s order.

On December 20, 2024, a Delhi High Court’s single judge bench directed the consortium to revise the result of CLAT-2025 over the errors in the answer key. The verdict, which came on the plea of a CLAT aspirant, ruled the answer choices to two questions in the entrance test were wrong.

The plea challenged the answer key published by the consortium on December 7, 2024, while seeking a direction to declare correct answers to certain questions. The single judge bench said the errors were “demonstrably clear” and “shutting a blind eye” would amount to injustice.

While the aspirant challenged the single judge’s order which refused his prayer over the other two questions, the consortium also moved the division bench of the Delhi High Court against the single judge’s decision.

On December 24, 2024, the division bench refused to pass any interim order after prima facie finding no error with the single judge’s order over the two questions and said the consortium was free to declare the results in terms of the judge’s decision.