Clear bills before next phase of Palle Pragathi: Uttam Kumar

Hyderabad: Nalgonda MP and former president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded the clearing of all the pending dues before the government launch its fifth phase of Palle Pragathi programme.

Uttam Kumar was addressing a series of meetings in different villages in Huzurnagar constituency in Suryapet district on the ninth day of the Rachabanda programme/Rythu Bharosa Yatra in Nalgonda district.

Speaking to reporters, he alleged that bills worth several hundred crores during the first four phases of Palle Pragathi are still pending.

“Non-clearance of pending bills has pushed hundreds of gram panchayats into a huge financial crisis. While the development in those gram panchayats has come to a halt, its sarpanches are facing a severe financial crisis and a few of them even died by suicide,” he alleged.

“KCR should conduct a review meeting for gram panchayats and set a deadline through which all the pending bills will be cleared. Hundreds of sarpanches have gone out of the way to execute developmental works in their villages. Some of them took private loans and even sold their properties to get those works done. Now they feel cheated by the government,” he said.