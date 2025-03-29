Cleric slams Salman Khan over Ram Janmabhoomi watch, calls it ‘haram’

Mumbai: Salman Khan wore a special watch during promotions for his new movie Sikandar. The watch is called the Ram Janmabhoomi Edition and has designs of the Ram Mandir on it. It costs Rs. 34 lakhs and was gifted to him by his mother. It has Hindu symbols and an orange strap, which caught a lot of attention online.

Religious Leader Calls It Haram

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, the President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, spoke against Salman wearing the watch. He said that, as a Muslim, wearing something that promotes another religion is not allowed in Islam.

“I have been asked about Shariat’s ruling about Salman Khan. I tell you the Shariat’s ruling about the work done by him, that he is wearing a Ram Edition watch made for the promotion of Ram Mandir. Wearing such a watch in hand being a Muslim is illegal and haram,” he said, according to PTI.

The maulana further mentioned that since Salman is a big star with a massive Muslim fanbase, he should abstain from resorting to un-Islamic activities. “In such a situation, doing un-Islamic activities is against Shariat. He should avoid such activities and repent for the un-Islamic activities he has done,” the maulana said.

Will This Affect Sikandar?

Some people wonder if this controversy will hurt Salman’s new film Sikandar, which releases on March 30, during Eid. The movie has already earned over Rs. 10 crore in advance bookings, so it is getting a strong response. But the debate around the watch could bring some negative attention.