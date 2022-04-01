CM Bommai in touch with AP officials after clash between Karnataka pilgrims, vendors

Bengaluru: Following a violent clash between pilgrims from Karnataka and some vendors around Mallikarjuna temple in the temple town of Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he has requested his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to protect the devotees.

Pilgrims from Karnataka have been assaulted at Srisailam. A large number of pilgrims from other States visit Srisailam for the religious Jatra (fair). The pilgrims from outside should be ensured proper protection, Bommai told reporters here.

The Chief Minister said a large number of devotees from Maharashtra and Karnataka visit Srisailam.

I have been in constant contact with Andhra Pradesh officials since Wednesday night, Bommai said.

Stating that the situation is under control, Bommai said two pilgrims were seriously injured and hospitalised, and they are now recovering.

Many vehicles belonging to Karnataka were vandalised at Srisailam, sources said.