CM cleared bottlenecks, assured Rs 5,000 cr: Uttam Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has prioritised funding for irrigation projects across the state, assuring Rs 5,000 crore for land acquisition and rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) works.

Of this, Rs 2,000 crore has already been released, while the remaining Rs 3,000 crore is being processed, he said on Saturday, August 8. He said the government was ensuring that projects nearing completion aren’t delayed for want of funds.

At a meeting to review irrigation projects in Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Rajanna Sircilla districts, Reddy asked district collectors and irrigation officials to prioritise land acquisition, forest clearances and environmental approvals.

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The minister asked officials to resolve land-related issues and restart the remaining work on the Mid Manair Left Canal. Revised estimates, land acquisition, tenders and statutory clearances should be pursued simultaneously, he said.

He also directed officials to expedite work on the proposed Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Reservoir at Pathipaka in the Dharmaram mandal of the Peddapalli district. The project is expected to bring 10,000 acres under new irrigation and stabilise irrigation across 2.4 lakh acres. The benefits will extend to the Dharmapuri, Choppadandi, Peddapalli, Ramagundam and Manthani Assembly constituencies.

According to The New Indian Express, officials said a detailed project report would be submitted by August-end.

Reddy also asked officials to prepare a project-wise inventory of pending tasks, specifying the funds required, the status, and the deadline for resolution.

“Wherever land acquisition, R&R or forest issues are holding up an irrigation project, send the proposals immediately. Funds will be given priority. Our objective is to complete projects and deliver water to the intended ayacut without further delay,” the newspaper quoted him as saying.