Eviction notices for Musi project lead to protest at Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: Eviction notices issued by the Rajendranagar Revenue Divisional Officer to people residing in the Musi Riverbed have led to a protest in Bandlaguda Jagir.

The eviction notice was issued to residents of Madhu Park Ridge Apartment, asking them to vacate the building for the Musi River rejuvenation project. Apartment owners have refused to vacate the building till the Telangana government provides a rehabilitation facility.

Earlier, Madhu Park Ridge residents filed a petition in the Telangana High Court against the land acquisition for the project. According to a Deccan Chronicle report, residents alleged that the RDO did not provide clarity on the compensation, prompting them to move the High Court.

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A land acquisition notice issued in February 2026 mentioned that 6.34 acres of the land under survey number 89 would be acquired for the project. The residents submitted individual objection notices in March 2026 and expected the authorities to address them.

“Instead of discussing the objections we had given, he was talking about Award I and Award II and said that they would pay compensation. He was not asking for our suggestions or answering our objections,” Anita, a resident of Madhu Park Ridge, was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

She claimed that residents were asked to appear before revenue officials on short notice and sought a week to prepare for the hearing.