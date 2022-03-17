CM decision to revoke GO 111 regretful: Telangana Congress

Hyderabad: The Telangana state Congress party has expressed strong displeasure over the chief minister KCR’s decision to revoke the GO 111. The party has accused KCR of insulting the opposition by revoking the GO 111 unilaterally without consulting them.

The former MLA Konda Reddy and the working president Mahesh Kumar Gaud said that the state government facilitated the real estate mafia and those closer to the ruling party by its decision.

The Congress leaders have accused that the persons connected with the ruling party have illegally occupied the wetlands of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

The Congress leaders said that the government must have consulted the opposition parties before taking any policy decision.

“The chief minister’s statement is regretful when he said that the people do not need the Gandipet water anymore,” Konda Reddy said.

“There are 1.36 lakh acres of wetlands near Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar and the Chief Minister is revoking this GO to implement a secret agenda,” he said.

“We will prepare our future policy in this regard in consultation with the state Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy,” Mahesh Kumar Gaud said