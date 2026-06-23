CM, Kishan Reddy staging dramas over Hyderabad Metro: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy are jointly staging political dramas over the Hyderabad Metro Rail issue while concealing what he described as a massive scam involving Metro Rail assets worth nearly Rs 30,000 crore.

Addressing an extensive meeting of BRS cadres in Serilingampally on Monday, June 22, KTR said Revanth Reddy was attempting to hand over nearly 250 acres of valuable Metro Rail-linked land and assets worth Rs 30,000 crore to his family members, relatives, and close associates. He alleged that the Chief Minister had blackmailed L&T Metro Rail officials and forced them out of the State to facilitate the takeover of these assets.

KTR further alleged that Revanth Reddy was trying to burden the people of Telangana with L&T Metro Rail’s debt of nearly Rs 14,000 crore solely to gain control over the Metro Rail assets. He claimed that the State government was willing to assume liabilities that should have remained with the private company, thereby pushing the Metro Rail project towards financial distress.

CM metro love hides a bigger scam, says KTR

The BRS leader said the Chief Minister’s sudden concern for the Metro Rail project was merely a cover for a larger financial scandal. He asserted that BRS had consistently exposed alleged scams of the Congress government in advance and was now warning the public about another major scam in the making.

KTR said the people of Telangana would eventually know who purchases and sells the Metro-linked lands worth Rs 30,000 crore and how these assets ultimately reach members of Revanth Reddy’s family.

Why did BJP not approve metro expansion earlier?

Questioning the sincerity of both the BJP and the Congress governments, KTR asked why the Centre had failed to approve the Metro Rail expansion proposed by the previous BRS government from Lakdikapul to Patancheru if it was genuinely committed to Telangana’s development.

He noted that the Union government had sanctioned Metro projects for several smaller cities in Uttar Pradesh but failed to extend similar support to Telangana. He accused Revanth Reddy and Kishan Reddy of pretending to differ in Hyderabad while acting in concert in New Delhi to attract public attention.

People will remember

KTR said people would remember that Revanth Reddy cancelled the Airport Metro project while Kishan Reddy failed to secure approval for Metro expansion from the Centre.

He recalled that the previous BRS government had launched the Hyderabad Airport Metro Express project from the Financial District to the airport without requiring major land acquisition. Had the project continued, it would have been completed by now, significantly reducing traffic congestion for lakhs of commuters, he said.

According to KTR, the Airport Metro project was shelved after Revanth Reddy assumed office due to a lack of vision and understanding of developmental priorities.

Also Read CM Revanth seeks meet with Railway Minister on Hyderabad Metro

KTR reminded the gathering that while the Congress government had initiated the Hyderabad Metro Rail project and later abandoned it, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao ensured that more than 70 percent of the project was completed and made operational for public benefit.

He said that regardless of how many dramas Revanth Reddy and Kishan Reddy staged together, the Metro Rail project would regain momentum only when KCR returned to power.

Revanth inspired by Tughlaq, Hitler, claims KTR

In a sharp attack on the Chief Minister, KTR alleged that Revanth Reddy drew inspiration from both Tughlaq and Hitler.

He said that while Hitler was responsible for the deaths of millions, Tughlaq repeatedly shifted his capital due to poor judgment, causing immense hardship to his kingdom. According to KTR, Revanth Reddy’s governance reflected a similar tendency to dismantle existing public welfare programmes and developmental projects initiated by the previous government without offering viable alternatives.

He accused the Congress government of demolishing thousands of houses in Hyderabad and using the Musi River project as a pretext for irregularities. KTR questioned how the government could find funds for a project worth over Rs 1.5 lakh crore while claiming a lack of resources to implement the guarantees and promises made to the people.

KTR also criticized Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi for defecting to the Congress party, alleging that he had done so for personal and political gain.

Recalling that he had earlier released a development report detailing works worth Rs 9,500 crore undertaken in Serilingampally during the ten-year BRS government, KTR challenged the MLA to disclose how much funding he had secured for the constituency during the past two years.

Calling upon party workers to work collectively to ensure the return of the BRS in Serilingampally, KTR urged cadres to intensify membership enrolment and participate actively in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme.

He concluded by saying that people across Telangana were eagerly waiting for the day when KCR would once again assume office as Chief Minister and restore governance focused on development and welfare.