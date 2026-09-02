CM meets Rajnath, invites him to Invest Telangana Summit

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday, September 2, and invited him to attend the ‘Invest Telangana Global Summit-2026’ being organised by the state government at the ‘Bharat Future City’ from December 7 to 9.

The summit would position the state as a hub for investments in aerospace, defence, and space sectors, indigenous defence technology, startups, and young scientists.

Requesting Singh to inaugurate the Defence Expo-2026, which would be a part of the summit, the CM said the event would feature a special conference on the aerospace, defence, and space sectors, alongside a prestigious air show, an industrial exhibition, and live demonstrations of land-based defence systems.

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CM seeks Centre’s help in organising Defence Expo

He also requested Singh for his ministry’s cooperation in organising Defence Expo 2026 in accordance with international standards.

The state delegation also sought help in granting the necessary airspace clearances for the airshow and in ensuring the participation of Indian Air Force aircraft, as well as the ‘Surya Kiran’ and ‘Sarang’ aerobatic teams, in the display, said a note released by the state Congress.

The CM also sought the display of indigenous defence technology of defence public sector organisations such as HAL, BEL, BDL, MDL and the DRDO laboratories even as he appealed to the Defence Ministry for cooperation in holding meetings with the representatives of foreign defence departments, bilateral defence delegations, and international defence organisations.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy informed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that the state government has already acquired 750 acres of land for the Adilabad airport. As the Defence Ministry has requested a total of 1,500 acres, the Chief Minister agreed to acquire and hand over the remaining 750 acres.

Revanth Reddy announced that the TGIIC has already agreed to allocate 416.18 acres of land for a prestigious project to be undertaken by the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Devarakadra Mandal, Mahabubnagar district, at an annual rate for the entire land rather than on a per-acre basis.