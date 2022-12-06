CM Overseas Scholarship Scheme: Debt-ridden Minority applicants of 2020 await funds

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship was introduced by the Government of Telangana to provide financial assistance to meritorious students for pursuing higher studies in foreign universities. Under this scheme, the scholarship amount for the year 2020 has not been released yet, while the scholarships for the students applying in 2022 have been approved.

When inquired about the delay in the release of funds, it was revealed that despite the issuance of bills by the Minority Welfare Department, the Finance Department is unable to transfer the funds to the accounts of students who have been sanctioned scholarships.

It is said that overseas scholarships are being released for students in districts where the number of applicants is less. However, applicants in Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Malkajgiri, and Medchal waiting to receive the funds, despite providing online details of approval, reportedly due to the careless attitude of the Minority Welfare Department and the Finance Department.

In view of this delay in releasing Overseas Scholarships, students who have taken admission in universities abroad have left with this hope, that after the release of scholarships, the loan taken for education will be paid, the parents and guardians of these students are now suffering from debt burden because of the delay of up to 2 years in the issuance of scholarships from the government.

The students of Hyderabad are being told that despite the receipt of bills from the Finance Department, the main reason for the non-disbursement of funds is the lack of timely follow-up from the Minority Welfare Department. The Finance Department says that the non-uniformity in the issuance of bills from the Minority Welfare Department is causing problems in releasing the funds despite the approval.