CM Revanth calls for green Hyderabad, diesel autos to be pushed beyond ORR

Hyderabad: In a significant initiative to combat pollution in Hyderabad, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced plans to incentivize auto drivers to transition from diesel vehicles to electric autos.

This move aims to enhance the city’s air quality, with a specific restriction that diesel autos will be prohibited within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits in the future.

Additionally, the chief minister revealed that the Telangana government intends to replace diesel buses operated by TGSRTC with 3,000 electric buses over the next two years.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to promote electric vehicles (EVs) and reduce emissions in urban areas, as highlighted during the Praja Palana celebrations organized by the Transport Department.

During his address, Revanth Reddy emphasized the success of various government schemes, noting that over 115 crore women have benefited from a free bus travel initiative in the past 11 months.

He stated that each woman saved between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 through this scheme, which has also played a role in revitalizing TGSRTC and supporting RTC employees.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the government provides free electricity for up to 200 units for low-income households, saving them about Rs 800 monthly, alongside subsidized cooking gas cylinders priced at Rs 500.

Collectively, these initiatives offer an average monthly benefit of Rs 10,000 per family.

Revanth Reddy also urged farmers to cultivate superfine varieties of paddy and announced plans to supply coarse variety rice to government hostels and ration shops.

He stressed that only rice harvested in Telangana would be distributed within the state to eliminate the rice recycling mafia.

Reiterating his commitment to environmental sustainability, Revanth Reddy discussed the Musi rejuvenation project aimed at connecting the Godavari and Musi rivers.

He asserted that decisive actions are essential for liberating Hyderabad from air pollution. In a political context, he criticized former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for allegedly discouraging paddy cultivation while personally cultivating it on his farmhouse land in Gajwel.

He accused KCR of selling his produce at inflated prices to Kaveri Seeds