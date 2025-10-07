CM Revanth directs officials to begin Musi River project from Dec

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to commence implementation of the Musi River Development Project from December.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with senior officials on the first phase of the project. It was noted that the initial phase will require Rs.5,641 crore, covering the development of 493 acres of land. The government plans to finance the project primarily through loans, along with other funding sources.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has given in-principle approval to release Rs.4,100 crore for the project, while the state government will contribute Rs.1,541 crore. The remaining funds will be raised through financial institutions.

The main objective of the Musi River Development Project is to clean and rejuvenate the river, ensuring a steady flow of water and preventing floods in surrounding areas.

According to officials, the first phase will require 493 acres, including 340 acres of private land and 153 acres belonging to government institutions. The government plans to develop the 11 km stretch from Osman Sagar to Bapughat in this phase.

The project will have two sub-phases. Under Phase IA, a 9.5 km stretch from Himayat Sagar to Bapughat will be developed at a cost of Rs.2,500 crore, while Phase IB will cover 11 km from Osman Sagar to Bapughat with an estimated cost of Rs.3,141 crore.

Apart from river restoration, the government also aims to develop the Musi corridor as a tourist hub, creating new employment opportunities. The plan includes shopping malls, recreational parks, street vendor zones, light and sound shows, and water sports facilities. A 20-metre-wide green belt will be developed on both sides of the river, with boating facilities from Gandipet to Bapughat.

The land acquisition process will be carried out under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, ensuring fair compensation to affected families.

The Chief Minister instructed all departments involved to work in close coordination for the swift completion of the first phase, emphasizing that the Musi project should be treated as a top priority in Hyderabad’s development plan.