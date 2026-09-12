CM Revanth directs officials to ensure smooth Ganesh Chaturthi

He suggested setting up a control room in the government's command control centre here and appointing special officers for coordination and supervision.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: |   Updated:
CM Revanth directs officials to ensure smooth Ganesh Chaturthi
CM Revanth directs officials to ensure smooth Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, September 12, directed officials to make fool-proof arrangements for the nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities beginning September 14, while ensuring law and order.

Reddy, who held a meeting with ministers, officials and Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti office bearers to review the arrangements for the festivities, directed police and municipal administration officials to continuously monitor the situation until their completion.

He suggested setting up a control room in the government’s command control centre here and appointing special officers for coordination and supervision, an official release said.

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The CM said security arrangements and traffic management would be easier if the pandal organisers provide advance information on where the pandals are being set up.

He also appealed to the organisers to inform the authorities in advance if they plan to invite any guests.

Noting that the state government is providing free electricity to the pandals, he said the organisers should make use of the facility.

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The provision of free electricity is not seen in any other state in the country, he said.

Stressing that Hyderabad would attract investments only if peace and law and order are maintained, Reddy said the organisers should also cooperate with the authorities.

The government is ready to address any issues to ensure that the festivities are held smoothly.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: |   Updated:

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