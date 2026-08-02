CM Revanth gearing up for overseas trip to attract investors

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is likely to head to the UK, the US, and Canada on a tour between August 20 and September 8, media reports said on Sunday, August 2.

Once appointments with industry leaders are chalked out and confirmed, the itinerary would be confirmed within a week, DC

quoted sources as saying.

The trip is a part of the state government’s effort towards investment promotion with a focus on multinational corporations, global financial institutions, and the Indian diaspora.

Showcasing Telangana as a preferred investment destination, Reddy will also invite global companies for the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2026 in December.

The state government is aiming for investments in sectors such as AI, pharma, green energy, aerospace, and information technology.



In the US, sources said Reddy is expected to meet executives of leading semiconductor, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence companies. In London, he is expected to meet with global financial investors and representatives of prominent educational institutions.

He is also expected to review the progress of MoUs signed during his earlier visits.



Special session

Meanwhile, Reddy is mulling a one-day special session of the Legislature ahead of his trip to pass a resolution urging the Centre to reduce the minimum age for contesting elections to the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly from 25 to 21 years, DC said.

The Monsoon Session is likely to be held for about a week during the third week of September after he returns from his visit.