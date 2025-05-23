CM Revanth pledges Indiramma houses for NIMZ affected families in Zaheerabad

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy announced that 5,612 families who lost their land for the Zaheerabad National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) will be provided Indiramma houses, reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting those affected by industrial development projects.

Speaking at a public meeting in Pastapur, Sangareddy district, the chief minister emphasised that Zaheerabad is being developed as the “Gateway of Industries” and assured the allocation of necessary funds for the region’s growth.

Revanth Reddy further highlighted the importance of Medak and its people, stating, “Medak means Indiramma, and Indiramma means Medak. Congress will always remember the people of this region.”

He promised a special review and funding for the development of Narayankhed and described Patancheru as a “Mini India,” noting the progress made during Indiramma’s leadership.

Plans for Singur project

The chief minister also outlined plans to transform the Singur project into an eco-tourism site and praised the Congress government’s initiatives for farmers, including loan waivers and the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

He set an ambitious goal to empower one crore women to become millionaires within five years, encouraging them to compete with industrial giants like Adani and Ambani.

Revanth addresses sugar industry

Addressing the sugar industry, Revanth Reddy proposed forming a cooperative society and pledged to allocate 100 acres within the NIMZ for this purpose, along with the necessary funding.

Stressing the need for collaboration between the state and central governments, the chief minister said, “Development can be achieved only when both governments work together. I am ready to collaborate with the Centre for the sake of progress, regardless of any criticism.”