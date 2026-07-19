CM Revanth Reddy congratulates PV Sindhu on her Japan Open win

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday, July 19, congratulated badminton ace PV Sindhu for winning her maiden Super 750 title at the Japan Open in Tokyo.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu delivered a vintage display of attacking badminton to outclass local favourite Akane Yamaguchi in straight games, clinching her maiden Super 750 title at the Japan Open in Tokyo on Sunday.

Revanth Reddy noted that Sindhu, achieving her first Super 750 title in her career, is a matter of pride for Indian sports, the Telangana CMO said in a post on ‘X’.

The CM expressed the hope that Sindhu, who continues to inspire the nation’s youth with her talent, hard work, and determination, would achieve many more victories, it said.

Congratulating Sindhu on her magnificent triumph at the Japan Open, Kishan Reddy in a post on ‘X’ said: “Your unwavering determination, resilience and pursuit of excellence continue to inspire millions across the nation. Every victory of yours is a moment of immense pride for India and a testament to our country’s growing sporting prowess.”

The Union Minister wished Sindhu many more laurels on the global stage.

“Keep shining and making the tricolour fly high,” Kishan Reddy added.