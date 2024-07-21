CM Revanth Reddy in Delhi to invite Sonia, Rahul Gandhi for Warangal rally

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday left for a two-day visit to Delhi to invite top Congress leadership to a public meeting planned in Warangal to express gratitude for crop loan waiver.

Days after launching the scheme to waive crop loans of up to Rs 2 lakh as promised in the election manifesto, the Chief Minister has gone to the national capital to invite the central leaders for the meeting planned later this month.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has already reached Delhi. The Chief Minister left for the national capital on Sunday after offering prayers at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad to mark Lashkar Bonalu.

Also Read Telangana CM Revanth on US tour from August 3 to attract investments

Both the CM and Deputy CM are likely to meet Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary K.C. Venugopal to discuss the latest political situation in the state.

Revanth Reddy and Vikramarka will brief the central leadership on the joining of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs into the Congress party, the implementation of the farm loan waiver scheme and other guarantees given during Assembly polls.

As many as 10 MLAs of BRS have defected to Congress since March. This has improved Congress party’s tally in the 119-member Assembly to 75.

As the budget session of the Assembly session begins on July 23, both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will return to Hyderabad on July 22.

While launching the crop loan waiver scheme on July 18, the Chief Minister had announced that he along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka would go to Delhi to express their gratitude to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and invite them to attend a thanksgiving public meeting in Warangal Arts College where the party had made the promise of loan waiver.

Rahul Gandhi announced a Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver scheme in the farmers’ declaration at a public meeting at Warangal on May 6, 2022. He recalled that Sonia Gandhi had made six promises on September 17, 2023, and this included the farm loan waiver.

Revanth Reddy claimed that Telangana became a role model by launching the scheme to waive crop loans of up to Rs 2 lakh.

The state government will release Rs.31,000 crore by the end of August to waive the crop loans of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Revanth Reddy on July 18 released Rs 6,098 crore to clear the farm loans up to Rs 1 lakh in the first instalment. In the second instalment, loans up to Rs 1.50 lakh will be waived and Rs 2 lakh will be waived in the third phase before August end.