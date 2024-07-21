Telangana CM Revanth on US tour from August 3 to attract investments

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy is set to travel to the United States from August 3 to 11 to promote Telangana and attract investments.

He will be accompanied by IT and Industry minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials.

During this trip, Revanth aims to engage with CEOs of multinational companies to encourage them to invest in the state.

This upcoming visit follows his successful trip to Davos in January, which resulted in investments worth Rs 40,000 crore, as many multinational corporations expressed interest in establishing operations in Telangana.