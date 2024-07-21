Telangana CM Revanth on US tour from August 3 to attract investments

This upcoming visit follows his successful trip to Davos in January, which resulted in investments worth Rs 40,000 crore.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st July 2024 8:14 am IST
WEF signs agreement with Telangana for establishing C4IR
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy with WEF president Borge Brende in Davos.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy is set to travel to the United States from August 3 to 11 to promote Telangana and attract investments.

He will be accompanied by IT and Industry minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials.

During this trip, Revanth aims to engage with CEOs of multinational companies to encourage them to invest in the state.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana government transfers 6 IAS officers to various departments

This upcoming visit follows his successful trip to Davos in January, which resulted in investments worth Rs 40,000 crore, as many multinational corporations expressed interest in establishing operations in Telangana.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st July 2024 8:14 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button