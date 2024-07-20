Telangana government transfers 6 IAS officers to various departments

Hyderabad: In yet another reshuffle in the state bureaucracy, the Telangana government has transferred six IAS officers. The orders to this effect were issued on Saturday, July 20.

Vikas Raj, a 1992-batch IAS officer, has been posted as special chief secretary to the Transport, Housing & General Administration department. During the Lok Sabha elections, he served as Telangana chief electoral officer.

Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, a 1995-batch IAS officer, has been posted as the principal secretary to the government (services), general administration department.

A Sharath, a 2005-batch IAS officer, who earlier served as the secretary to the government for tribal Welfare department has been given full additional charge as the commissioner of the tribal welfare department.

Korra Lakshmi, a 2012-batch IAS officer and director of sports, has been given full additional charge as the managing director of Telangana State Warehousing Corporation.

S Harish, a 2015-batch IAS officer, who is currently serving as the joint secretary to the government, Telangana Roads and Buildings department, has been given full additional as special secretary to

Revenue (Disaster Management) department.

Radhika Gupta, a 2021-batch IAS officer, who is currently serving as the additional collector (Local Bodies) in Hanumakonda has been transferred as the additional collector (Local Bodies) for Medchal Malkajgiri distrct.