CM Revanth Reddy’s big dream for Allu Arjun: ‘Hollywood films’

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed strong support for Telugu cinema expanding its reach globally. Speaking at the inauguration of Allu Cinemas in Hyderabad on Thursday, he said actors like Allu Arjun should aim to take Telugu talent to Hollywood and international audiences.

Revanth Reddy Encourages Global Ambitions

Addressing the gathering at the event, the Chief Minister emphasised that talent is the most important factor behind success in the film industry. He said the Telugu film industry should now look beyond comparisons with Bollywood or other regional industries.

Reddy said, “In future, Allu Arjun should excel not only in pan-India movies, but also in Hollywood. Our sound (Telugu actors’ talent) should reach there also. Till now, we used to compare our Telugu movies with Bollywood only in terms of collections.”

Language Is No Longer A Barrier

The Chief Minister noted that language barriers in cinema have largely disappeared over time. Today, audiences across India and the world are open to watching films from different languages as long as the content and performances are strong.

Because of this shift, he said the Telugu film industry must think beyond traditional boundaries and aim for global recognition. He added that the Telangana government is committed to supporting the film sector and wants it to become an important part of the state’s growth story.

Allu Family Launches New Cinema Complex

The inauguration of the theatre complex saw several members of the Allu family in attendance, including producer Allu Aravind, actor Allu Sirish and other family members. The Chief Minister praised the family for establishing Allu Cinemas and contributing to the growth of the film exhibition sector.

The new theatre complex is expected to become a major attraction for movie lovers. It reportedly houses one of the largest Dolby screens in the world and the biggest Dolby screen in India.

Allu Arjun’s Growing Global Popularity

Allu Arjun recently delivered a massive blockbuster with Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The film became one of the highest-grossing Indian movies and helped expand the reach of Telugu cinema internationally.

Looking ahead, the actor is expected to appear in an upcoming pan-India action film with Atlee, tentatively titled AA22xA6, which will also star Deepika Padukone.

With the continued success of Telugu films worldwide, Reddy’s remarks have sparked discussions about the next phase of growth for the industry on the global stage.