CM Revanth to receive best public servant award in Kerala

The award is being presented to mark the fourth death anniversary of Aryadan Muhammed.

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Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will receive the Aryadan Muhammed-2026 Best Public Servant award in Kerala on Friday, September 25, in recognition of his initiatives aimed at the welfare of farmers, Backward Classes and the general public.

The award has been instituted by the Aryadan Muhammed Foundation in memory of veteran Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed. The award also carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a citation and a memento.

The award is being presented to mark the fourth death anniversary of Aryadan Muhammed. Muhammed was elected to the Kerala Assembly eight times and served as a minister in four different governments.

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MP Benny Behanan, Kerala Revenue Minister AP Anil Kumar, and renowned intellectual Kalpetta Narayanan served as the jury for the award selection.

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