CM Revanth visits Maha Buddha Vihara on Buddha Purnima

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that in times when intolerance and jealousy are ever growing in the society, where the gap between the people and their emotions is becoming wider, today India needs to follow the Buddha’s message.

He participated in a programme at the Maha Buddha Vihar in Secunderabad on the occasion of Buddha Purnima celebrated on Thursday.

Revanth Reddy said that the Buddha’s teachings which have been alive for over 2,500 years have influenced his work in a major way.

‘I have been much inspired by the Buddha’s preaching of doing every work like meditation. At the age of 29, Buddha started preaching peace’’ by relinquishing power and kingdom. As an individual, and also on behalf of the government, I will extend our support to spread the message of Buddha to everyone in the society,” Revanth Reddy said, also assuring that Telangana will always honour Buddhist monks.

Revanth assured that he will sanction funds from the special development fund to build a spiritual centre (Dhyana Mandir) at the vihar, and also suggested the monks to run a school in the vihara.