CM Revanth’s Palamuru irrigation tour a landmark event: Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday, June 2, said the upcoming two-day inspection of irrigation projects in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is a landmark exercise that will shape the future course of irrigation development in the Palamuru region.

Conducting a high-level preparatory meeting with senior officials at Jala Soudha, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the CM will review the status of ongoing and proposed irrigation works across the region, assess bottlenecks and identify measures required for their early completion.

The inspection is likely to be followed by major policy decisions, sanctions and the release of substantial funds for key irrigation projects, Uttam Kumar said.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and several senior ministers are also expected to participate in the tour. They will conduct extensive aerial surveys of irrigation infrastructure and project sites across the region with the help of two helicopters.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said the state government was determined to complete all viable irrigation projects in the Palamuru region at the earliest and ensure that every project contributed effectively to expanding irrigation coverage.

Additionally, a major presentation session is proposed at Somashila on June 4, where senior engineers will brief the Chief Minister on the status, challenges and future roadmap of various projects such as Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme, Koilsagar, Bheema, Nettampadu and other key works.