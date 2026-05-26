Completing Palamuru-Rangareddy project govt’s top priority: Jupally Krishna Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday, May 26, reiterated the government’s commitment to completing the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) and providing water up to the tail end of the ayacut.

Inspecting ongoing works at the Narlapur Reservoir Project pump house, PRLIS Package 3, the Yedula pump house and reservoir, the minister said that through the project, the government aims to lift 90 Thousand Million Cubic Feet (TMC) of Krishna water to irrigate 4.6 lakh acres of Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts.

He said that the Mission Bhagiratha water supply was disrupted due to PRLIS works, but ensured it would be completed on a war footing.

Likewise, the pending work on the Narlapur to Udandapur main canal will be completed expeditiously.

He accused the previous government of neglecting the Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme, saying that the reservoirs under this project have a capacity of 4 TMC, but to irrigate 4.5 lakh acres, as the project was supposed to, the reservoirs will need a capacity of 25 TMC.

In this context, he said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will tour the district next week to review the status of these projects.

The minister said that the government’s mission is to provide water up to the last ayacut in the Achampet, Wanaparthy, Kalwakurthy, and Kollapur constituencies through the Mahatma Gandhi Kalvakurthi Lift Irrigation Scheme.