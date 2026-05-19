Expedite land acquisition for Palamuru–Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, March 19, directed officials to closely monitor and complete the land acquisition process for the Palamuru–Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project on a war footing.

Reddy held a meeting with ministers and MLAs from the undivided Mahabubnagar district, an official release said.

During the meeting, the CM made several key suggestions regarding irrigation projects in the undivided Palamuru district and instructed that land acquisition for other projects in the district be completed as quickly as possible.

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Reddy assured that there would be no delay in releasing funds for land acquisition and that payments would be made immediately.

He further clarified that the government is ready to clear pending bills related to other irrigation projects in the district.

The Chief Minister instructed district ministers to conduct regular review meetings with concerned district officials on irrigation projects in the undivided Palamuru district and continuously monitor their progress.

Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Vakiti Srihari, and Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, among others participated in the meeting, the release added.