Telangana raises upper age limit by 10 years for direct recruitment jobs

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has raised the upper age limit by 10 years for a period of one year for direct recruitment jobs.

The state government issued a Government Order (G.O.) Number 86, raising the upper age limit.

With this, the upper age limit has been raised from 34 years to 44 years.

The government on February 8, 2024 issued G.O. No. 30, raising the maximum age limit prescribed in the Telangana State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1996 for appointment by direct recruitments by two years in addition to 10 years for a period of two years.

This had taken the upper age limit to 46 years. However, with the G.O lapsing in February 2026, the base upper age limit for direct recruitment was reverted to 34 years.

The latest G.O states that a number of representations have been received from unemployed youths, for considering relaxation of the upper age limit for direct recruitment to enable more unemployed youth to become eligible to compete in the recruitment process.

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“After careful examination of the matter, Government have decided to raise the upper age limit by ten (10) years i.e from 34 years to 44 years to other than Uniform Services for a period of one (1) year for the ensuing direct recruitments in various categories of posts to be notified by the recruiting agencies in the State,” reads the GO issued by Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao.

Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) leader K. Kavitha had demanded that the state government implement the 10-year age relaxation announced in 2024 for recruitments through the State Public Service Commission.

She called for cancelling the notification issued by the Public Service Commission to fill 20 posts of Assistant Scientist in the Pollution Control Board with an age eligibility criterion of 18-34 years.

Kavitha had warned that if the government fails to cancel the notification issued on April 20 and implement G.O. 30 issued in 2024 without any restrictions, they will launch a massive agitation.

The former MP said that Congress came to power with the votes of unemployed people after promising in its election manifesto to fill two lakh jobs within two months, but after coming to power, it completely forgot about issuing job notifications.

She stated on February 8, 2024, the government issued G.O. 30, extending the 10-year age relaxation granted by the previous government by an additional two years, thereby projecting an image of benefiting the unemployed.

It was stipulated that this relaxation would remain in force for two years. Consequently, the upper age limit for employment eligibility was raised from 44 to 46 years. However, despite the passage of two-and-a-half years since then, not a single job notification has been released, she alleged.