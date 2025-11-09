CM Siddaramaiah declines to react to RSS leader’s registration statement

Davangere: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday declined to comment on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on the registration status of the outfit.

“We cannot respond to all that Bhagwat has spoken,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

In a veiled remark against the Congress leaders criticising RSS for operating without registration, the Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said his organisation is recognised as a body of individuals.

The CM also clarified that the the Karnataka government’s order mandating private organisations to obtain permission for conducting any events in public places was not directed specifically at the RSS.

“We didn’t specifically mention RSS anywhere (in the order). Any organisation has to seek district authorities’ permission to conduct any event. What can we do if they assume that it’s (order) about RSS,” the CM remarked.

On reports of special treatment to prisoners inside the Bengaluru central jail, Siddaramaiah said the state Home Minister has convened a meeting on Monday to review the issue.

“We will take stringent action against those who were responsible for this. We will ensure that such things are not repeated anymore,” he asserted.

Asked about local body elections, he said the matter is pending in the court.

On the farmers’ agitation in certain parts of North Karnataka, especially around Belagavi and Bagalkote demanding Rs 3,500 per tonne of crop against Rs 3,200 given by the state government, he said the Centre decides Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP).

Regarding crop loss due to heavy rains this year in certain parts of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said his government will provide compensation to affected farmers.