CM Suvendu leads procession near JU to uphold saffron dignity

Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', a huge number of monks and seers participated in the 'Gerua Samman Yatra', which began at Golpark.

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CM Suvendu leads procession near JU to uphold saffron dignity
The 3-km procession will end at the 8B bus stand, outside the Jadavpur University campus.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday, September 9, led a massive procession in south Kolkata, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying it was aimed at upholding the “dignity” of the saffron colour.

Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, a huge number of monks and seers participated in the ‘Gerua Samman Yatra’, which began at Golpark.

Dressed in a saffron kurta and carrying a saffron flag, Adhikari led the procession along the southbound flank of Raja Subodh Chandra Mullick Road.

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The 3-km procession will end at the 8B bus stand, outside the Jadavpur University campus.

A BJP leader said the procession was organised to “protect the dignity of the colour saffron” and protest attempts to “malign it”.

The march was intended to spread awareness about the values, ideals and dignity associated with the colour saffron, he said.

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The procession came amid a fierce graffiti battle and sloganeering between Left-wing student groups and the RSS-affiliated ABVP at Jadavpur University, days after clashes between the two sides.

The march is being held less than a fortnight after Adhikari attended a programme outside the campus, where around 10,000 people sang the full version of ‘Vande Mataram’.

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