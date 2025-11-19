CM to distribute 1 crore sarees across Telangana till March

Hyderabad: On the birth anniversary of former Indian Prime Minister, the late Indira Gandhi, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, on Wednesday, November 19, launched the Indiramma saree scheme: one crore sarees to one crore women.

Addressing a gathering at the Indira Gandhi statue at Necklace Road in Hyderabad, the chief minister said the government is advancing with inspiration from Indiramma’s vision of social justice and women’s empowerment.

Later, he will address a gathering of women in rural areas through a video conference from the Secretariat, an official release said. State ministers, MLAs and MLCs will participate in the video conference from Collectorates.

The distribution will occur in two phases.

In Phase I, sarees will be distributed across rural areas from November 19 to December 9 on Telangana Thalli Avatarana Dinotsavam (anniversary of the state government unveiling a portrait of Mother Telangana in 2024).

Phase II will be conducted from March 1 to March 8, to mark International Women’s Day, during which sarees will be distributed in urban areas.

Stressing that there should not be any compromise over the quality of sarees under any circumstances, the CM told officials that technology should be used to ensure that the distribution of ‘Indiramma sarees’ is transparent and to monitor the distribution process continuously.

(With inputs from PTI)