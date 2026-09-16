CM to unfurl flag as Telangana marks Praja Palana Day on Sept 17

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will celebrate September 17 as “Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam,” with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unfurling the National Flag in Hyderabad and ministers or senior dignitaries doing so at each of the state’s 32 other districts.

In a memo dated Wednesday, September 16, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju directed all Collectors and District Magistrates to make arrangements for the observance at 10 am at their respective district headquarters. The Tricolour is to be hoisted at all government offices, urban local bodies and gram panchayats across the state.

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Ministers, whips, advisors assigned to districts

In a separate order issued the same day, the government named the minister or dignitary who will unfurl the flag and take the salute at a Guard of Honour in each district, barring Hyderabad, where the Chief Minister will preside.

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Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance and Energy portfolios, will unfurl the flag at Khammam. Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has been assigned to Hanumakonda, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu to Rangareddy and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha to Sangareddy.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy will preside at Suryapet, Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya Seethakka at Mulugu, Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin at Jagtial and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy at Nalgonda. Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar will unfurl the flag at Vikarabad.

Several districts have been assigned to government whips, advisors to the government and heads of state commissions rather than ministers, while others have been assigned to heads of state bodies.