CM vows to discuss essential items at next GST Council meet

Bengaluru: Following criticism over GST (goods and services tax) Council’s decision on taxing certain essential commodities, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the next meeting of the Council meeting would discuss that issue.

He was responding to remarks by Deputy Leader of Congress in the Legislative Assembly U T Khader and the party’s senior MLA R V Deshpande, who expressed concerns over bringing certain essential commodities under the GST.

“All aspects were discussed in the GST Council and a decision was arrived at unanimously. Certain things like curd. It is not taxing curd, but on branded curd and its packing… Actually, the rate has to come down, but the traders are not passing it on to the consumers,” Bommai said.

Also Read Post Bengaluru rain fury, Bommai says he will not spare land sharks

He said, “So, in the next GST council meeting, we will be taking up certain implementation matters, then I will convey the views expressed by you. The GST is not paying direct tax and remittance, there are lots of inward credits like on packaging but not on main product, and in some cases it will be on main product and not packaging…this has been raised by some States including us, we will discuss it in next meeting.”

Khader said there is tax on puffed rice, curd, milk, school-bags and rice, among other essential commodities when people are suffering.

He said the State government has a responsibility of informing to the Centre about the pain and suffering of the people. “We have to take up a resolution on reconsidering the tax by amending the GST rates on household items.”

Sharing similar views, Deshpande said the State government has a responsibility, and should tell the Centre that it was difficult to tax certain essential commodities

“I request you to take the matter up with the Centre on the recent decision to tax certain essential commodities on behalf of the State and defend all sections of society. Let there be a resolution from the Assembly seeking its withdrawal,” he said.