CMC to use AI-powered sensors to enhance bridge safety

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Municipal Corporation on Thursday, July 23, announced it will install artificial intelligence-powered sensors on flyovers and bridges to prevent accidents.

The CMC aims to make the commute safer. The proposed Continuous Structural Health Monitoring (CSHM) system aims to prevent structural failures through early detection, allowing timely repairs and ensuring safe travel for the large number of commuters who use these bridges daily.

The project brings a shift from conventional periodic inspections to technology-driven, round-the-clock monitoring of critical urban infrastructure.

CMC explores monitoring technology

Senior officials of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation held discussions with representatives of Sentinel IQ, a major infrastructure monitoring technology firm, and IIIT Hyderabad to explore the deployment of the advanced monitoring system across major flyovers and bridges in the Cyberabad region.

Structural health to be monitored 24/7

Instead of manual inspections, the proposed system will rely on advanced sensors, AI and data analytics to continuously monitor the structural condition of bridges and flyovers.

According to the CMC, the sensors will be capable of detecting minute structural changes such as cracks, leakages, deflections, vibrations and stress caused by heavy traffic loads.

Any issues identified by the system will immediately alert engineers and officials, allowing them to intervene before the damage worsens.

“The real-time monitoring system would help engineers assess the structural strength and remaining service life of bridges with greater accuracy,” said the officials

Instead of waiting for visible signs of deterioration, maintenance teams will be able to conduct preventive repairs based on live structural data.

This predictive approach is expected to reduce maintenance costs, minimise disruptions and significantly lower the risk of accidents caused by structural failures.

Increased lifespan of the infrastructure

The technology will also help the CMC prioritise repair works based on the actual condition of individual flyovers or bridges rather than relying on manual inspection.

By identifying vulnerable sections at an early stage, the corporation aims to extend the lifespan of flyovers and bridges while ensuring uninterrupted public mobility.

Public safety

CMC Commissioner G Srijana said the corporation has decided to adopt modern technologies on a larger scale for the efficient management of urban infrastructure.

“The proposed real-time monitoring system would play a crucial role in enhancing public safety by enabling timely repairs, preventing accidents and improving the long-term maintenance of flyovers and bridges across the Cyberabad region,” she added

Technology-driven monitoring, she added, would also help authorities make informed decisions regarding infrastructure management while ensuring safer commuting for the public.